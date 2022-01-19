Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells 2,130 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $37,086.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,070.26.

On Monday, October 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95.

EGHT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.03. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.