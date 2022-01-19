Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. 4,205,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,822. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

