Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARBK. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 244,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,874. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

