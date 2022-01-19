Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

AUB stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. 345,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 209,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

