AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

AZEK stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 1,536,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,066. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $273,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 121.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AZEK by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 403.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

