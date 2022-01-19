Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Drops By 25.1%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 268,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 117,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,180. The company has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.