Traders Buy Large Volume of ADTRAN Put Options (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,632 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 744% compared to the typical volume of 312 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 823,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,851. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $880.62 million, a PE ratio of 457.00 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 106,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,855,000 after buying an additional 49,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,696,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 53,930 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,063,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

