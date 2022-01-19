Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 87,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $542.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

