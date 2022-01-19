Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 81,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,425. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

