Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research firms have commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

DSX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 321,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

