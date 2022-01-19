Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NYSE SI traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. 100,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,828. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 48.0% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 44.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

