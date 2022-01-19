Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Drops By 33.0%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 13,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 955,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.