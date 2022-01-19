Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.55

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 133311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

