Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 336,740 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter.

ENX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,680. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

