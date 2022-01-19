Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 33.6% in December

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. 52,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,821. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

