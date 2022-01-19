Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $896.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $896.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.94 or 0.07441243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,719.34 or 0.99790916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.