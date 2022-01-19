Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $36.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 3,839,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,517. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

