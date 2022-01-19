Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives $31.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

