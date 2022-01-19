The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

PNC stock traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,328. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.56 and its 200-day moving average is $198.27. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

