The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

NYSE:PNC traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.27. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

