Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 75.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 173,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

