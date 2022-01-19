J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

JBHT stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.92. 62,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,632. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.72.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

