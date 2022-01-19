Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLAC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 77.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $976,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $503,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

