Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Drops By 34.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MYI remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 242,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,775. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
