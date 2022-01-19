Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Drops By 34.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MYI remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 242,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,775. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.