Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in December

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,900 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 2,350,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 6,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWLIF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

