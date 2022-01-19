$129.77 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will announce sales of $129.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.68 million to $130.86 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $522.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $526.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $535.01 million, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

PECO stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 174,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

