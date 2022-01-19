Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $13.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,469. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 million, a PE ratio of 530.51 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,875 shares of company stock worth $57,216. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

