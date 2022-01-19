$164.60 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $164.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.90 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $154.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $618.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,699. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

