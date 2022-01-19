Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.66 million to $75.10 million. Culp reported sales of $79.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

CULP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,312. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Culp has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

