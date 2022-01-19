Band Protocol Price Down 12.1% This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $175.21 million and $22.52 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00011920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00051998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

