KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,682,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 4,008,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

KWGPF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. KWG Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KWG Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

