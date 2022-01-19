Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $57.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.70 million and the highest is $57.90 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $238.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $930.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

