Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives $331.00 Average PT from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $$39.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

