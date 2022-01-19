Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 494,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

