Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Growing usage of OLED technology in smartphones, televisions and computers, remained positive. Increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, market uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.88. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

