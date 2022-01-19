Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of AIRI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

