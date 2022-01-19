Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ABOS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 6,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,244. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $145,194,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,629,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,467,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,931,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.