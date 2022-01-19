Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the lowest is $3.16 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $12.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $14.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Several analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,762. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

