Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,247,091 shares of company stock worth $30,133,084 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $45,576,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $47,612,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cricut stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 36,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,443. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

