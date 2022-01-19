Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rises By 37.5%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.