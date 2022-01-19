Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rises By 37.5%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRONY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

