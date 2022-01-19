Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Rises By 39.1%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,096. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

