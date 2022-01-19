Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 38.0% in December

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,447. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.23.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.
