Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 38.0% in December

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,447. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

