Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0845 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $885.08 million and approximately $41.67 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

