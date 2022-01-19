FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

FBK stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,070. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

