Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 517,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,213. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

