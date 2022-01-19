Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 517,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,213. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.