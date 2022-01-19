FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

