Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MSN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 50,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,101. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

