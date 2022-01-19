Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

