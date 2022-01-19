Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Update

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 490,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,290. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $286.12 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 116.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

